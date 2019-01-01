Clear

Baby found alive after 35 hours beneath rubble

A Russian rescue crew rescued a baby boy who spent more than 35 hours buried beneath rubble in freezing temperatures following an apartment building explosion in the city of Magnitogorsk.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 12:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A baby boy was plucked alive Tuesday from the rubble of an apartment building leveled a day earlier by a suspected gas explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

Dramatic footage released by Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry showed rescue workers pulling away debris to reveal the child -- described as "less than a year old."

The boy, covered in dust and wearing a top and pink socks, is wrapped in a blanket before being taken to a medical facility. His condition is "serious," the ministry said in a statement. At least eight people were killed after the explosion ripped through the apartment block.

The infant, who would have endured freezing temperatures, was found after one of the rescue workers heard a baby crying, the statement added. Reuters said he spent 35 hours in the elements.

Rescue dogs initially probed the site, at first without discovering the boy, said the ministry. But as workers continued to dig further into the collapsed building he was discovered, pale and blinking among the debris.

The boy's mother is alive and has come to the hospital, the ministry said. The circumstances of her discovery were not immediately known.

Thirty-six residents are still missing from the high-rise, home to about 120 people, the ministry said.

The baby is the fifth person pulled alive from the collapsed block in Magnitogorsk, an industrial city in Russia's Chelyabinsk region near the border with Kazakhstan.

Hundreds of emergency workers are sifting through the rubble, continuing a complex operation to dismantle structures around the collapsed block.

Gas blasts have become a relatively common occurrence in Russia over recent years as the country struggles to cope with aging Soviet-era infrastructure and loose safety requirements, according to Reuters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered showers linger, clearer by mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak