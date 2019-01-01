Clear

Detained US citizen Paul Whelan was in Moscow for a wedding, his brother says

A US citizen ...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 9:36 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US citizen detained in Russia on accusations of spying is a retired Marine who was in Moscow for a wedding, and his detention has his family concerned about his welfare, his twin brother said Tuesday.

Paul Whelan, 48, of Novi, Michigan, was arrested Friday in Moscow on suspicion of carrying out an act of espionage, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said. His family rejects the accusation.

2018 Russian spy poisoning

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Eastern Europe

England

Espionage

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Health and medical

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

North America

Northern Europe

Poisonings

Russia

The Americas

United Kingdom

United States

Embassies and consulates

International relations

State departments and diplomatic services

Families and children

Moscow

Society

Weddings and engagements

"We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. His innocence is undoubted and we trust that his rights will be respected," Whelan's brother, David Whelan, said in a statement released Tuesday to CNN.

Paul Whelan works in corporate security with US-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner, his brother said in a phone interview. Paul flew to Moscow on December 22 to attend a wedding ceremony for a fellow ex-Marine and a Russian woman, David Whelan said.

When Paul didn't arrive at the wedding on Friday, his friend messaged him but received no response, the brother said.

The family learned about Paul's detention only on Monday morning after media reports emerged, David Whelan said.

"Knowing that he's not dead, it weirdly really helps," David Whelan said. "When we couldn't get ahold of him initially, we were worried, and we are still worried now, but at least we know he is alive."

Paul Whelan was born in Canada to British parents, but lives in Michigan now and served multiple tours with the US Marine Corps in Iraq, his brother said. The US State Department has said is he is a US citizen.

The family has contacted congressional representatives, the US Embassy, and the State Department, he said.

Charge could bring up to 20 years in prison

The FSB, Russia's domestic intelligence agency, announced Whelan's arrest on Monday.

"The investigation department of the Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case against a US citizen under article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation is underway," the statement continued. Article 276 is espionage.

If found guilty, Whelan faces 10 to 20 years imprisonment, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported. Further details about the reasons for or circumstances of his detention weren't immediately released.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs "formally notified" the United States of the detention, a US State Department spokesman said Monday.

"Russia's obligations under the Vienna Convention require them to provide consular access. We have requested this access and expect Russian authorities to provide it. Due to privacy considerations, we have no additional information to provide at this time," said a statement from the State Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Scattered showers linger, clearer by mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak