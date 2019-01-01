Clear

Kader Khan: Veteran Bollywood actor dies at 81

Bollywood star Kader Khan has died in hospital in Canada at the age of 81 following a prolonged illness....

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 4:54 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 4:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bollywood star Kader Khan has died in hospital in Canada at the age of 81 following a prolonged illness.

Khan, who was renowned for his comedic roles, especially during the 1990s, had been suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, an extremely rare degenerative brain disease, according to CNN affiliate News 18.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrity and pop culture

Deaths and fatalities

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movies

Society

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who expressed sadness at Khan's passing Tuesday, describing him as a performer who "brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humor."

Former actress turned politician Smriti Irani also paid tribute to the veteran actor, tweeting, "If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan."

From screenwriter to movie star

Khan was born in 1937 in Kabul, Afghanistan. His family moved to Mumbai when he was a young boy.

He made his acting debut in 1973 with the film "Daag" starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Over the course of his career, he went on to act in over 300 films.

Prior to making his on screen debut, Khan was a renowned script writer, whose talents helped to produce a string of Bollywood smash hits, including "Dharam Veer," "Coolie," "Amar Akbar Anthony," "Sharaabi," "Lawaaris" and "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar."

On Tuesday, Bollywood stars past and present took to social media to offer their condolences, amid a flood of heartfelt tributes.

Amitabh Bachchan described the news of Khan's death as "depressing," adding that he was a "writer of eminence in most of my very successful films."

Actor Anupam Kher said being on set with Khan was "a joy and a learning experience."

Khan is survived by his sons Sarfaraz, also an actor, and Shahnawaz and his wife Azra.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Scattered showers linger, clearer by mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-31

Image

The Vincennes Watermelon Drop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak