Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Heavy rain forecasted for East Coast on NYE

Rain is expected to drench New Year's Eve celebrations on the East Coast.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Oh, what a difference a year makes, at least for outer wear for New Year's revelers tonight in Times Square.

Instead of donning parkas to withstand a wind chill of 5 degrees below zero -- as they did last December 31 in New York City -- the party crowd this time will turn to ponchos for what will feel balmy in comparison.

While the Great Plains and West will feel the effects of a cold storm, much of the mid-Atlantic and South will cope with moderate winter temperatures and rain, according to forecasters.

TRACKING THE SNOW: Click our interactive

"How can it be 10 degrees warmer in New York City than Phoenix on New Year's Eve?" asked CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, adding that it will feel like 50 degrees in the Big Apple. "It will be one wave of rain after another."

Snow, ice and rain are forecast for northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

A complex storm system will bring a "plethora of impacts" from the Rockies to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday, potentially making travel dangerous, the National Weather Service said.

"This arctic boundary will cause temperatures to plummet through the day across parts of the central Plains as wind chills reach hazardous levels from Montana through Nebraska" into Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

The weather service warned blizzard conditions will bring reduced visibility for motorists in the Dakotas and Minnesota. "Conditions will gradually improve from north to south throughout the day. Be prepared for hazardous travel due to the reduced visibility and snow/ice covered roads, in addition to hazardous wind chills."

Another front is expected to bring "significant snowfall" to parts of Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, where some areas could get more than 10 inches of accumulation.

The expected high in Las Vegas will be 44.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Rain and warmer air moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Services set for Sullivan County teens

Image

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Funeral services announced for young crash victim

Image

Bomb threat causes evacuation of Illinois store

Image

2 arrested for Saratoga Tavern burglary

Image

New IL law aims to protect pets

Image

Widespread heavy rain, windy. High: 52°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak