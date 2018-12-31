Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched a presidential exploratory committee ahead of an expected run for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

-- A new crew of Democrats has subpoena power and is ready to use it. Meet the House chairs who are about to make life harder for the President.

-- An American was arrested in Moscow last week "while carrying out an act of espionage," Russia's intelligence agency said.

-- House Democrats will vote on a legislative package to reopen the government on Thursday when they officially take over the chamber.

-- If it feels like the US has become increasingly divided along race, gender, and other identity lines — it's because it has, a recent report found.

-- A masked man with a loaded gun was arrested on his way to a Texas church to fulfill a "prophecy."

-- From jury duty to pet purchases, here's a look at some of the new laws going into effect in 2019.

-- Alexandra Black, a 22-year-old zoological park intern, was killed by an escaped lion at a conservation center in North Carolina.

-- Comedian Louis C.K. is in hot water again for reportedly making fun of Parkland shooting survivors in a recent comedy set.

