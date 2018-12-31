Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Murder charges filed against man in case of missing Colorado mom

Colorado prosecutors filed five charges against Patrick Frazee in the death of Kelsey Berreth, his missing f...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 2:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 2:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Colorado prosecutors filed five charges against Patrick Frazee in the death of Kelsey Berreth, his missing fiancee and mother of his 1-year-old daughter.

Frazee showed no emotion in the Teller County Court in Cripple Creek on Monday morning.

Colorado

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Murder

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Criminal law

Law and legal system

He was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, District Attorney Dan May said.

Frazee is accused of killing Berreth, who disappeared last month. Berreth's body has not been found, officials said.

Prosecutors filed two murder charges because they have different theories. One says he acted alone to kill Berreth, and another says he alone or with other people killed her during a robbery.

The three solicitation charges refer to soliciting the murder in three separate incidents. It could mean he solicited the same person three times or three people on different occasions.

Frazee's arrest on murder charges came almost a month after Berreth vanished on Thanksgiving near Woodland Park, a city between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Authorities do not believe Berreth is alive. They have not determined a motive.

If convicted, Frazee could face the death penalty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain and warmer air moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Services set for Sullivan County teens

Image

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Funeral services announced for young crash victim

Image

Bomb threat causes evacuation of Illinois store

Image

2 arrested for Saratoga Tavern burglary

Image

New IL law aims to protect pets

Image

Widespread heavy rain, windy. High: 52°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak