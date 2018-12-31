A masked man with a loaded gun was arrested on his way to a Texas church to fulfill a 'prophecy'

A scary situation in Seguin, Texas, came to a peaceful end when an off-duty police officer apprehended a man who was wearing a surgical mask, carrying a handgun and acting erratically.
According to the Seguin Police Department, the officer approached Tony Dwayne Albert II on Sunday after concerned bystanders reported Albert for suspicious behavior. The officer noted that Albert was "wearing tactical style clothing, a surgical face shield, carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition."
Buildings and structures
Churches and cathedrals
Points of interest
Religious buildings
Arrests
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Firearms
Law and legal system
Law enforcement
Policing and police forces
Weapons and arms
An SPD spokeswoman said Albert claimed he was headed to an unidentified church to fulfill what he called a "prophecy."
Albert, 33, of Houston, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was being held Monday at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to online records. CNN has not been able to contact his attorney.
Employees at a Mexican restaurant in Seguin told CNN affiliate KSAT they became alarmed after Albert came in with a gun Sunday morning and asked where the nearest Baptist church was. After he left the restaurant they locked the front door and called police.
"The Seguin Police Department is extremely grateful to the citizen who called police," SPD spokeswoman Tanya Brown said. "If this subject was not stopped and apprehended the results could have ended differently."
The responding officer said Albert thought he was in a different city, according to KSAT. Brown told KSAT that police notified officials in the city Albert named, but they are not releasing the name of the city because Albert did not name a specific church or location.
"We don't want to scare people," she said.
Seguin is a city of about 30,000 people located some 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.
Related Content
- A masked man with a loaded gun was arrested on his way to a Texas church to fulfill a 'prophecy'
- Student arrested for having loaded gun at school
- For many evangelicals, Jerusalem is about prophecy, not politics
- Student found with loaded gun in classroom
- Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
- Package detonates outside Texas church
- A child fired a loaded gun he found in IKEA
- Child fires loaded gun found inside sofa at IKEA
- Police arrest masked gunman from Boulevard Mall, gun 'appears to be fake'
- Rapper Juelz Santana arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to airport