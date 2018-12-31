Clear
A masked man with a loaded gun was arrested on his way to a Texas church to fulfill a 'prophecy'

A scary situation in Seguin, Texas, came to a peaceful end when an off-duty police officer apprehended a man...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A scary situation in Seguin, Texas, came to a peaceful end when an off-duty police officer apprehended a man who was wearing a surgical mask, carrying a handgun and acting erratically.

According to the Seguin Police Department, the officer approached Tony Dwayne Albert II on Sunday after concerned bystanders reported Albert for suspicious behavior. The officer noted that Albert was "wearing tactical style clothing, a surgical face shield, carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition."

An SPD spokeswoman said Albert claimed he was headed to an unidentified church to fulfill what he called a "prophecy."

Albert, 33, of Houston, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was being held Monday at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to online records. CNN has not been able to contact his attorney.

Employees at a Mexican restaurant in Seguin told CNN affiliate KSAT they became alarmed after Albert came in with a gun Sunday morning and asked where the nearest Baptist church was. After he left the restaurant they locked the front door and called police.

"The Seguin Police Department is extremely grateful to the citizen who called police," SPD spokeswoman Tanya Brown said. "If this subject was not stopped and apprehended the results could have ended differently."

The responding officer said Albert thought he was in a different city, according to KSAT. Brown told KSAT that police notified officials in the city Albert named, but they are not releasing the name of the city because Albert did not name a specific church or location.

"We don't want to scare people," she said.

Seguin is a city of about 30,000 people located some 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

