Justin Bieber apologizes after dissing JoJo Siwa's car

It wasn't too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry to JoJo Siwa.The singer faced criticism after a com...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It wasn't too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry to JoJo Siwa.

The singer faced criticism after a comment he left on social media for Siwa.

The 15-year-old former "Dance Moms" star-turned-actress posted on her Instagram account last week about receiving a colorful BMW convertible for Christmas.

The West Coast Customs car has Siwa's image painted on the hood.

Mind you, Siwa isn't old enough to drive yet, but that's not what Bieber took umbrage with.

Instead, the Biebs slid into Siwa's comments to advise her to "Burn it."

Some fans of Siwa's, along with her mom, took Bieber to task for the comment.

But Siwa had some fun with it all, posting a photo with a lBieber cut-out in the car beside her that she also captioned, "Burn it."

Bieber took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize.

"I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn't like I really hope you didn't think it was malicious or mean spirited," Bieber tweeted to Siwa.

Siwa accepted his apology and tried to turn it to her advantage.

"It's all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we'll call it good!," she tweeted.

