Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

China's factory sector contracts for the first time since 2016

China's slowing economy is ending 2018 on a sour note.The country's huge factory sector contracted in...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 6:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's slowing economy is ending 2018 on a sour note.

The country's huge factory sector contracted in December for the first time in two and a half years, according to government data published on Monday. It's the latest sign of weaker momentum in the world's second-biggest economy.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Economy and economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

International trade

Trade and development

Business and industry sectors

Manufacturing and engineering

Manufacturing industry

The official purchasing managers index slumped to 49.4 during the month, which was lower than what economists polled by Reuters had forecast. A reading below 50 indicates that manufacturing activity contracted compared to the previous month.

China's economy is feeling the effects of a darkening trade outlook and government attempts to rein in risky lending after a rapid rise in debt levels. Growth in 2018 is set to be the weakest since 1990. Analysts expect that next year could be even worse.

In recent months data has suggested that factories are seeing a slowdown in export orders amid trade tensions between the United States and China.

"The drivers of China's slowdown have yet to have their full impact on the economy," analysts at Moody's wrote in a research note in December. "This creates a high degree of uncertainty and risk."

Trade wild card

The big wild card is how the trade war between the United States and China, which began this year, will play out in 2019.

After imposing heavy new tariffs on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars, the two sides are now trying to negotiate a deal by the end of February. If they fail, tariffs are set to rise further.

The economic hit from the trade war is expected to become more pronounced in China in the coming months, hurting exports and companies' profits.

Fears about China's economic health have already rippled through financial markets. The country's benchmark stock index plunged into a bear market in June and is down almost 25% since the start of the year. The jitters have also affected markets in Europe and the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain and warmer air moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

Image

Indiana woman killed by lion

Image

New auto parts store to open soon

Image

Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

Image

Sunday alcohol sales good for business

Image

IN lawmaker proposes school bus safety bill

Image

School hosts vigil after teens killed in accident

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak