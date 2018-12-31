Northeast to ring in 2019 with snow and ice

A New Year's Eve storm is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and ice to the Northeast, while further south thunderstorms and rain could round out 2018.

A complex storm system will bring a "plethora of impacts" from the Rockies to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday, potentially making travel dangerous, the National Weather Service said.

"This arctic boundary will cause temperatures to plummet and wind chills to reach hazardous levels from Montana to Minnesota," the NWS said Sunday.

Another front moving south is expected to bring "significant snowfall" to parts of Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico, where some areas could get more than 8 inches of snow accumulation, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, a storm moving from the western Gulf of Mexico is expected to result in widespread rainfall and thunderstorms as it pushes into the Ohio Valley and then the Northeast on Monday, the NWS said.

"Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and flooding" will be possible from the lower Mississippi Valley to the mid-South, and the Midwest on New Year's Eve, the weather service said.