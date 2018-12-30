Clear

Lion escapes enclosure, kills worker

A lion killed a worker Sunday at a North Carolina zoological park after it escaped a locked enclosure during...

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 9:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 9:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A lion killed a worker Sunday at a North Carolina zoological park after it escaped a locked enclosure during a routine cleaning, officials said.

As a team led by a trained animal keeper cleaned the enclosure, "One of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person," the Conservators Center in Burlington, west of Durham, said on its Facebook page.

Animals

Apprenticeships and internships

Labor and employment

Life forms

Lions

Mammals

Workers and professionals

The lion was shot and killed, the Conservators Center said. It was unclear how the lion escaped, the center said.

"The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today," the center said.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office identified the worker as Alexandra Black, a 22-year-old recent graduate of Indiana State University. Black, a native of New Palestine, Indiana, had been an intern at the Conservators Center for about two weeks, the sheriff's office said.

The zoological park houses more than 80 animals, including tigers, small wild cats and other small carnivores, according to its website. It offers guided walking tours near the animal enclosures, the website said.

The center is closed until further notice, officials said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Sun to end the weekend, but rain is on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak