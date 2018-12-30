Clear

Mohamed El-Erian: Three reasons we should expect more market volatility

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says get ready for the market volatility to continue.El-Erian, the chief e...

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says get ready for the market volatility to continue.

El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz, the corporate parent of bond fund manager Pimco, said on "Fox News Sunday" that a recession in the near-term is unlikely.

Banking, finance and investments

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Mohamed El Erian

Monetary policy

Central banks

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Public finance

Public finance agencies and treasuries

The Fed

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Donald Trump

Interest rates

Political Figures - US

Securities trading

Stock markets

It would take a "major policy mistake" or a "massive market accident" to trigger a downturn, he said.

He expects growth next year to be between 2.5% to 3% and wages to rise by 3% or more.

But he is warning investors to brace for more market volatility.

"Don't be surprised if we see these 1,000-point swings in the Dow. That is our new reality for a while," El-Erian said. After an unusually smooth ride for the market through 2017, the volatility is undergoing a "normalization."

He sees three major reasons that stocks could continue swinging wildly in 2019

Markets do not like the growing uncertainty in the global economy, particularly Europe and China.

Moreover, central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, "are no longer buying securities," El-Erian said. "They're no longer keeping interest rates really low."

Lastly, El-Erian said Wall Street has changed its attitude.

"It's no longer about buying every dip. It's about selling every rally," he said. And the market swings can be "amplified by computer trading," which can trigger more exaggerated selloffs and rallies.

President Donald Trump has blasted Fed chair Jerome Powell over the central bank's rate hikes and blamed them for the market woes. Trump's remarks drew criticism from experts who saw it as an encroachment on the Fed's independence.

El-Erian said Trump "has a point" in saying the Fed "needs to get a feel for what's going on beyond the strict, narrow domestic economy" when it comes to making rate hike decisions.

But, he added, the president should be cautious.

"Central bank independence is very important for economic stability, and economic stability is key to economic growth," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Sun to end the weekend, but rain is on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois