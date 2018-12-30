Clear

Conway and Bash spar over wall and shutdown

Dana Bash and Kellyanne Conway spar over President Trump's border wall and the ongoing government shutdown.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the midst of a government shutdown caused by a budget battle over border security funding, President Donald Trump is telling officials and lawmakers he won't sign a bill that comes to his desk with only $1.3 billion allotted for border security, according to sources involved in the negotiations.

A White House official said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer did not immediately reject the offer the White House made last Saturday night, which included more than $1.3 billion but less than the $5 billion Trump initially wanted. But during a call this week, Schumer informed the White House that they do not expect to accept or counteroffer the White House's proposal, a second official added. A Schumer spokesperson provided this readout of that meeting: "The Vice President came in for a discussion and made an offer. Unfortunately, we're still very far apart."

Asked on Sunday if the President will sign or veto a bill that Democrats pass, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" that "it depends what's in it," but added that Trump is "ready to negotiate."

"He wants to make a deal on border security. Where are they now? Nancy Pelosi is in Hawaii," Conway said. "And negotiation by definition has to include both sides. He's in the -- he's in the White House. He's in Washington ready to negotiate.

"The President likes the $5.6 billion that was in the House package," Conway said. "His incoming acting chief of staff and his vice president have offered less than that as a compromise. We have heard nothing in return."

As far as the type of border security Trump is looking to get funded in a deal goes, Conway did not offer specifics but told Bash that "it's anything -- it's all of the above."

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly insisted that Mexico would fund the wall. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said he will not bring a vote to the floor unless the President has endorsed it.

"We pushed the pause button," McConnell said the day the government was scheduled to partially close, "until the President, from whom we will need a signature, and Senate Democrats, from whom we will need votes, reach an agreement."

Trump, who has remained in Washington over the Christmas holiday after canceling a vacation to his private Florida club, is scheduled to have lunch with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday. Graham told Bash on the same program that he hoped to end the shutdown by offering Democrats incentives to get them to vote for wall funding.

"Democrats are not going to give us any money for a wall, border security, without getting something themselves," Graham said.

Trump's outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, who has been largely uninvolved in the shutdown negotiations, said in an interview published Sunday that the wall Trump is hammering Democrats over is not actually a concrete wall and hasn't been since the early days of the administration.

"To be honest, it's not a wall," Kelly told the Los Angeles Times. "The president still says 'wall' — oftentimes frankly he'll say 'barrier' or 'fencing,' now he's tended toward steel slats. But we left a solid concrete wall early on in the administration, when we asked people what they needed and where they needed it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Sun to end the weekend, but rain is on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois