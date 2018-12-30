Clear

Graham: Withdrawal of US troops in Syria could lead to Kurdish deaths

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that ...

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that withdrawing US troops from Syria could directly result in the deaths of Kurdish people there and that he plans to make a case to President Donald Trump today to reconsider his plans.

"There are three things important for this country. Number one, make sure that ISIS never comes back in Syria," Graham said to CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "We need to keep our troops there. They're inside the ten-yard line in defeating ISIS, but we're not there yet. If we leave now, the Kurds are going to get slaughtered."

Donald Trump

Lindsey Graham

Political Figures - US

Armed forces

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Minority and ethnic groups

Society

Syria

The Kurds

Military operations

Syria conflict

Unrest, conflicts and war

"How are you going to convince President Trump to do that?" Bash asked.

"I'm going to talk to him at lunch," Graham replied, referring to a lunch meeting he is set to have with Trump on Sunday.

"The President is reconsidering how we do this, he's frustrated," he added.

Trump's decision earlier this month to order his staff to execute the "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US military from Syria was met with harsh criticism from both sides of the aisle. Hours after the announcement, Graham decried the move as a "disaster" and "a stain on the honor of the United States."

On Sunday, he warned against the transfer of security in Syria from the US to Russian and Turkish forces, a change that could leave the Syrian Kurds, whom the United States has assisted and armed, at risk from both ISIS and Turkey.

"I'm asking the President to make sure that we have troops there to protect us. Don't outsource our national security to some foreign power," Graham said. "If we leave now the Kurds will get in a fight with Turkey, they could get slaughtered. Who would help you in the future?"

"And this is something you're going to tell the President today?" Bash asked.

"Yeah, I'm going to ask the President to do something President Obama would never do: reconsider," Graham replied.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Sun to end the weekend, but rain is on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois