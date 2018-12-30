California limits pet store sales of cats, dogs and rabbits to rescue or shelter animals only

California pet stores soon will be allowed to sell dogs, cats and rabbits only if they come from shelters or non-profit rescue organizations.
Under legislation going into effect on January 1, store operators also will have to be able to provide records of origin for the animals or face a $500 penalty per animal.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Animal adoption
Animal control
Animals
Animals and society
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Life forms
Pets
Retail and wholesale trade
Safety issues and practices
Society
Specialty store
Cats
Dogs
Mammals
California
Continents and regions
North America
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
The Pet Rescue and Adoption Act was introduced by assembly member Patrick O'Donnell and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown in October 2017.
Under the law, individuals are still allowed to buy from private breeders, but stores are prohibited from doing so.
In a press release issued at the time, O'Donnell touted the law as an end to "puppy mills" and "kitten factories." California is the first state in the country to introduce such legislation.
O'Donnell called the law a "big win for our four-legged friends" and also for taxpayers, who he said spent more than $250 million a year to house and euthanize shelter animals.
The act specifies that pet store operators can sell dogs, cats and rabbits only from a public animal control agency or shelter, society for the prevention of cruelty to animals shelter, humane society shelter, or rescue group in cooperation with an animal shelter.
It requires "each pet store to maintain records sufficient to document the source of each dog, cat, or rabbit the pet store sells or provides space for, for at least one year, and to post, in a conspicuous location on the cage or enclosure of each animal, a sign listing the name of the entity from which each dog, cat, or rabbit was obtained."
The stores also will be required to give public animal control agencies or shelters periodic access to those records.
Related Content
- California limits pet store sales of cats, dogs and rabbits to rescue or shelter animals only
- 41 animals found dead in pet store
- Southwest: Only cats and dogs allowed as emotional support animals
- Animal Shelter Helps Homeless Couple Stay With Dog
- 'More animals in shelter care than people' after California wildfires
- Animal rescue finds dog frozen to the ground
- 100 cats rescued, in need of homes
- A shelter dog was beaten to death in prison. An animal rescue group wants to know what happened
- Hundreds of dogs and cats brave Florence
- Torrington woman found living with 21 cats, 3 dogs arrested for animal abuse