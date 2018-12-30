Clear

'Absolutely Fabulous' actress dies at 93

British actress Dame June Whitfield -- perhaps best known for her role in the sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous" -- has died at age 93.

British actress Dame June Whitfield -- perhaps best known for her role in the sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous" -- has died at age 93.

Multiple British media outlets, including the BBC and ITV -- where her shows aired, cited her agent as saying that Whitfield passed away "peacefully" Friday evening.

Whitfield's career spanned six decades. She starred in the BBC sitcom "Terry and June" and appeared in the "Carry On" movie series. In 1998, Whitfield made a cameo in a London-based episode of the sitcom "Friends."

In "Absolutely Fabulous," she was the mother of main character Edina Monsoon, played by Jennifer Saunders.

Actress Julia Sawalha, who played Whitfield's granddaughter Saffron in the series, tweeted Saturday that Whitfield had been an inspiration.

"Thank you #damejunewhitfield,for teaching me my craft with such grace and dignity.I always wanted you to know how in awe of you I was, however, you were always far too humble to accept my adoration. You were a great source of inspiration to me. Bye-bye Gran," she posted.

When Whitfield was made a dame at age 92, Britain's Prince Charles told her that the honor had been "some time coming."

The prince wasn't the only royal fan of Whitfield.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, once did an impression of Whitfield, mimicking the actress's voice from the 1953 radio comedy "Take It From Here."

