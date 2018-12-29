Clear

Newborn baby sets hospital weight record

A baby born in Arlington, Texas, weighed nearly 15 pounds; mother and son are both healthy.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A baby born this month in Texas weighed nearly 15 pounds, breaking records for the hospital.

Baby Ali was born Dec. 12 at Arlington Medical Hospital in Arlington, weighing 14 pounds, 13 ounces. He was the largest baby born in the hospital according to records, a spokeswoman told CNN.

The average weight of full-term babies is about 7 pounds, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Parents Jennifer and Eric Medlock told CNN affiliate KTVT that Ali was born via cesarean section. They were expecting a big baby, they said, since their firstborn, Annabelle, weighed more than 9 pounds at birth.

The arrival of baby Ali is a blessing for the Medlocks. Jennifer said she has severe polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can increase risks of infertility for women. Their daughter Annabelle, now 2, was born with the help of fertility treatments, according to KTVT.

The Medlocks said they were getting ready to start fertility treatments again when they learned they were expecting another baby.

"It doesn't matter how big he is, I'm so blessed to have him," Jennifer said.

Baby Ali spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit because his blood sugar and platelets were low, according to KTVT. He has since been able to go home.

The recovery hasn't been easy for Jennifer, who suffered a secondary infection after the birth that will take a few more weeks to heal, Eric told CNN.

Ali is so big that at 2 weeks old, he's already in clothes for 3-to-6-month-olds -- and he's already in a size 3 diaper, Eric said. "We skipped (size) zero very quickly."

Eric said Ali is doing well.

"He's sleeping and eating and he's just a healthy boy," he said. "Just a little bit bigger than you would expect."

The Medlocks said many are already predicting what Ali will do in the future based on his large size -- perhaps playing football.

"He's loved," dad Eric said. "Do whatever makes him happy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
A Dry Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Old National Bank Tourney

Image

Vincennes Rivet girls

Image

Consolation First Financial

Image

Winners Bracket First Financial

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Wearing dresses to fight human trafficking

Image

Is the Honey Creek Mall for sale?

Image

Three teenagers killed in Sullivan County crash

Image

Collett Park pavilion receives roofing upgrades

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home