As hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working without pay due to the partial government shutdown, the US Office of Personnel Management provided sample letters for employees to submit to their creditors, mortgage companies or landlords.
"I am a Federal employee who has recently been furloughed due to a lack of funding of my agency," a sample letter to a creditor read. "Because of this, my income has been severely cut and I am unable to pay the entire cost of my monthly payments, along with my other expenses."
Civil servants
Federal employees
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Labor and employment
Politics
US federal government
Workers and professionals
Read other sample letters below.
Related Content
- READ: Sample letters the government suggests furloughed federal workers could send to their creditors
- READ: James Mattis' resignation letter
- Sears should close for good, creditors say
- Sears creditors suggest Chairman Eddie Lampert structured deals to enrich himself
- Judge reads from Nassar's letter, tosses it
- Emotional sheriff reads letter from deputy's widow
- Read Pope Francis' letter on abuse
- Read Nikki Haley's resignation letter to Trump
- URGENT - Federal government shuts down
- Federal government partially shuts down