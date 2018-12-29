Clear

READ: Sample letters the government suggests furloughed federal workers could send to their creditors

As hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working with...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 3:23 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working without pay due to the partial government shutdown, the US Office of Personnel Management provided sample letters for employees to submit to their creditors, mortgage companies or landlords.

"I am a Federal employee who has recently been furloughed due to a lack of funding of my agency," a sample letter to a creditor read. "Because of this, my income has been severely cut and I am unable to pay the entire cost of my monthly payments, along with my other expenses."

Civil servants

Federal employees

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Labor and employment

Politics

US federal government

Workers and professionals

Read other sample letters below.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
A Dry Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Old National Bank Tourney

Image

Vincennes Rivet girls

Image

Consolation First Financial

Image

Winners Bracket First Financial

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Wearing dresses to fight human trafficking

Image

Is the Honey Creek Mall for sale?

Image

Three teenagers killed in Sullivan County crash

Image

Collett Park pavilion receives roofing upgrades

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home