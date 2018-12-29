Clear

Canadian teacher detained in China has been released

A Canadian citizen who was detained in China earlier this month has been released and is back in Canada acco...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 3:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 3:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Canadian citizen who was detained in China earlier this month has been released and is back in Canada according to Richard Walker, spokesman for Global Affairs Canada.

The citizen, Sarah McIver, was detained due to a work permit issue related to her teaching job, CNN affiliate CTV reported.

Asia

Canada

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

North America

The Americas

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Global Affairs Canada declined to provide any further information about McIver's return to Canada.

McIver was the third Canadian to be taken into custody in China. Her detention was confirmed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on December 19, who said at the time that the detention was more "routine" than the previous two cases.

He denied the detention was linked to Canada's arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said McIver had received an "administrative penalty (for) illegal employment." Hua also added that the teacher's situation was different from the two other Canadian detainees.

"The previous two have been put under compulsory measures by state security on suspicion of endangering China's national security. This person was given administrative penalty," she said.

Previously, Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained on "activities that endangered China's national security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang had said. Spavor and Kovrig's detentions were seen by many as retaliation for Meng's arrest.

There has been no official confirmation the detentions were linked to Meng's case but the Chinese government has made clear its anger at her arrest, with numerous furious editorials in state-run media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
A Peaceful Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Old National Bank Tourney

Image

Vincennes Rivet girls

Image

Consolation First Financial

Image

Winners Bracket First Financial

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Wearing dresses to fight human trafficking

Image

Is the Honey Creek Mall for sale?

Image

Three teenagers killed in Sullivan County crash

Image

Collett Park pavilion receives roofing upgrades

Image

Washington Township fire department flag

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive