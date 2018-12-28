Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

EPA proposes new rule that could allow fewer restrictions on toxins

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it was proposing new rules regarding the regulatio...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it was proposing new rules regarding the regulation of hazardous air pollutants, potentially making way for fewer restrictions on various pollutants in the future.

"After properly evaluating the cost to coal- and oil-fired power plants of complying with the MATS rule (costs that the Obama Administration estimated range from $7.4 to $9.6 billion annually) and the benefits attributable to regulating hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emissions from these power plants (benefits that range from $4 to $6 million annually) — as EPA was directed to do by the U.S. Supreme Court — the Agency proposes to determine that it is not 'appropriate and necessary' to regulate HAP emissions from power plants under Section 112 of the Clean Air Act," a news release from the EPA said on Friday.

Air pollution

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Emissions

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Environmental law

Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental regulation and policy

Government organizations - US

Law and legal system

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Pollution

The New York Times previously reported the proposed rule.

According to the Times reporting, the new proposed rule would change the way the EPA determines the benefits of limiting different types of emissions, potentially making it more difficult in the future for the agency to create new regulations. The new proposal does not look to repeal the rule.

Groups were quick to criticize the move, including the Environmental Law and Policy Center, as well as Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Pallone tweeted: "In the dark of a government shutdown, EPA is once again trying to hide shameful actions that harm the health of all Americans."

Howard Learner, the executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center, added he felt the decision would threaten famous American waters.

"The Trump EPA's proposal to weaken mercury and air toxics pollution reduction standards threatens children's health and the Great Lakes," he said in a statement.

Learner added that the proposal "undermines MATS by retroactively recalculating the costs and benefits of the rule, which most utilities have already fully implemented. The misguided proposed changes leave MATS legally vulnerable and foolishly make it harder to strengthen mercury pollution reduction standards in the future to better protect children's and women's health, and Great Lakes fisheries."

The proposal was issued on Thursday, according to the news release, and there will be a public comment period for 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Colder all day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Image

Old National Bank

Image

First Financial winner games

Image

First Consy games

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive