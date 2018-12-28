Clear

Angelina Jolie won't rule out running for office

A...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Angelina Jolie for president?

Jolie appeared on BBC Radio 4's "Today" program Friday and was asked by presenter Justin Webb if would consider a career in politics. Her answer didn't rule anything out.

Angelina Jolie

Celebrities

"Honestly, if you'd asked me 20 years ago I would have laughed, I really don't know," she said. "I always say I'll go where I'm needed. I don't know if I'm fit for politics, but then I've also joked that I don't have a skeleton left in my closet. So, I'm pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin, so that's good."

Jolie currently serves as a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency.

"I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change and right now I am able to work with a UN agency to do a lot of work directly with people in need. I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself and my policies. So, for now I'll sit quiet," she added.

When Webb suggested Jolie should run against President Donald Trump in 2020 she replied, "Thank You."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Colder all day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Image

Old National Bank

Image

First Financial winner games

Image

First Consy games

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive