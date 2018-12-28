Clear

Sudan: 19 dead as violent protests continue for 10th day

Sudan's security forces fired shots into the air to disperse anti-government protesters in the capital of Kh...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 1:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sudan's security forces fired shots into the air to disperse anti-government protesters in the capital of Khartoum as the northern African country entered its 10th consecutive day of protests.

Demonstrators burned tires on residential streets as organizers urged protesters to gather in large numbers near their mosques after Friday prayers.

Large military vehicles were present on streets, and soldiers were stationed outside banks and petrol stations.

According to Reuters, security forces also used tear gas and stun grenades to break up protests.

The protesters were organized by a group of professional unions including doctors, lawyers, teachers and students. They are supported by two of the largest opposition parties. They are calling for President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

The demonstrations began 10 days ago over fuel shortages and a spike in food prices that saw the cost of bread double in the past year. But they soon evolved into a wider call for the controversial leader to resign.

The violent clashes have left at least 19 people dead and another 406 injured, the Sudan Minister of Information Bushara Juma said in a press conference on Thursday.

Juma added that two wounded members of the security forces were among the dead. Juma said 219 of those injured were civilians and 187 were members of the government security forces.

Khartoum is one of 14 cities across Sudan where protests are taking place, with the largest expected in Atbara, 310 kilometers north.

