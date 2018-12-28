Clear

The Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers movie now has a name

The world is about to get a little more neighborly.The upcoming film about beloved children's televis...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 12:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The world is about to get a little more neighborly.

The upcoming film about beloved children's television host Fred Rogers -- with Tom Hanks in the starring role -- now has a name.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Companies

Fred Rogers

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movies

SONY Corp

Tom Hanks

Sony Pictures announced on Thursday the movie will be called, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," after the popular theme song for "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The film will reportedly follow the story of a reporter who develops an emotional bond with Rogers while profiling him for a magazine, according to director Marielle Heller, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is slated to release in October 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Colder all day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Image

Old National Bank

Image

First Financial winner games

Image

First Consy games

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive