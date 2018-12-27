Clear

Big deadline for Sears on Friday

Sears is nearing a ...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 7:15 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 7:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sears is nearing a crucial deadline that could determine whether it survives.

The bankrupt company set Friday as the deadline for potential buyers to bid for Sears' assets. It wants someone to buy about 500 of its stores and the Kenmore appliance brand to keep Sears and Kmart open for business.

Companies

Sears Holdings

Insolvency and bankruptcy courts

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Business figures

Eddie Lampert

Bankruptcy

Business financial trouble

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Financial performance and reports

Sears told the bankruptcy court it has interest from multiple parties. But the only public bidder for those assets is the hedge fund controlled by Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert, who is the company's largest creditor and served as CEO until its bankruptcy.

He is offering $4.6 billion for those operating assets. Lampert says his plan would let 50,000 Sears employees keep their jobs. The company had 68,000 workers at the time of its bankruptcy filing. Lampert is not offering to put up much new cash. Instead, he wants to forgive about $1.8 billion of the debt he holds from Sears.

Lampert has until Friday to make that bid official. If he doesn't -- and if no other bidders arise, Sears will have a critical decision to make. It could extend the deadline -- or it could decide to accept defeat and begin a plan to close all of its stores and liquidate its assets. A liquidation would probably take months to complete.

Sears and Lampert did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some Sears creditors, including landlords and vendors, believe shutting down the company is the best way to retrieve the greatest portion of the money Sears owes them. They question the legitimacy of Lampert's bid to keep it open.

In a bankruptcy court hearing last week, Sears' attorneys said it is considering bidders for its assets who would shut down the company.

Sears had limited success selling its assets. Last week, US Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain gave initial approval for the $60 million sale of Sears' home improvement business to Service.com.

The company also has a lot riding on its holiday season sales, which Sears indicated are not going as well as it had hoped.

At the end of November, Sears offered grim projections for holiday sales, expecting to burn through cash most weeks. But it hoped for a strong week leading up to Christmas to net $50 million in cash for the entire holiday shopping period. The company has not yet stated its holiday season performance.

If it missed its targets, its chances of survival will be significantly reduced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Windy & Mild.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

Image

Make a Difference: Rosemary Farris

Image

A windy, rainy Thursday

Image

Union Hospital blood drive

Image

Two local towns receive big grants

Image

Use house numbers to help stay safe

Image

Vigo County leaders receive new deadline

Image

Kat-a-Korner Diner gets torn down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?