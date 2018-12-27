This holiday season is a good one for fans of the anthology sci-fi series "Black Mirror."
Netflix has released a trailer for a full-length film based on the show, "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch."
Broadcasting industry
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Companies
Digital and streaming video
Internet and WWW
Internet broadcasting
Media industry
Movie and video industry
Netflix Incorporated
Streaming media
Technology
The movie, set to debut on the streaming giant Friday, follows Stefan as he creates a computer game. The trailer opens with Stefan saying, "I've been having these vivid dreams and thinking these weird things."
"Bandersnatch" also stars Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry.
"Black Mirror" was created by Charlie Brooker. The show ran for two seasons in the UK before Netflix picked it up in 2015.
Related Content
- Netflix drops trailer for 'Black Mirror' film
- 'Black Mirror' returns solid, with some cracks
- Netflix is ditching Cannes film festival
- Netflix airs surprise trailer during Super Bowl
- 'Game of Thrones' trailer drops some hints
- Black man films traffic stop with police
- How the Black Lives Matter movement inspired Netflix's newest drama
- Netflix is unstoppable
- Netflix cancels 'Daredevil'
- Amazon's smart mirror patent teases the future of fashion