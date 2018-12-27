Clear

Former ICE head: Here's fix to asylum process

Former Acting Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Sandweg says hiring more immigration judges and speeding up the asylum claims process is better than an increased focus on detaining migrants.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 1:34 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge has denied a Justice Department request, because of the shutdown, to pause all deadlines in a DC federal court case challenging the administration's asylum restrictions.

Judge Randolph Moss wrote that those challenging the asylum restrictions view this as a case related to human safety and as such, despite the shutdown, deadlines for case filings remain in place. The next briefs are due to the court on January 4.

In his order, Moss quotes from administration shutdown staffing plans, saying there are people working in the immigration courts office as well as DHS: "The Court further notes that, according to government reports, 48% of employees from the Executive Office for Immigration Review are excepted 'to process all immigration cases and appeals involving detained aliens,' ... and approximately 91% of Customs and Border Protection employees and 81% of Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees will be retained during a lapse in appropriations."

In a separate case, Moss granted the Justice Department's request to pause deadlines in another case involving Democratic senators' request for additional Kavanaugh-related documents requested under the Freedom of Information Act.

Also in another immigration related case involving credible fear screenings and determinations, Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the Justice Department's ask to place a hold on deadlines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy, warm and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain likely with a thundershower possible. Windy and mild. High: 56°

Image

TH North

Image

Edgewood

Image

Robinson

Image

TH South

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?