Clear

Indonesia tsunami: Flights rerouted as Anak Krakatau volcano continues to erupt

Thousands of people are being evacuated and flights rerouted as authorities raised the alert level for the v...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 2:41 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 2:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thousands of people are being evacuated and flights rerouted as authorities raised the alert level for the volcano which triggered a deadly tsunami in Indonesia on Saturday.

On Thursday, Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management raised the warning level for Anak Krakatau to 3, the second-highest rank. It earlier appeared to be calming down following Saturday's eruption, which caused a 3-meter (10 foot) high tsunami to sweep through the Sunda Strait, killing more than 430 people and displacing tens of thousands.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Indonesia

Landforms and ecosystems

Natural disasters

Southeast Asia

Tsunamis

Volcanic eruptions

Volcanoes

Aulia Ariani, a spokeswoman for the Indonesian Red Cross, told CNN that thousands of people had been removed from islands in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra over fears of further tsunamis.

Saturday's tsunami was triggered by a volcanic eruption that caused a 64-hectare (158-acre) chunk of Anak Krakatau to slide into the ocean.

The eruption came at high tide during a full moon, with the Sunda Strait also experiencing a spell of high rainfall, government and rescue agencies said.

Officials said Wednesday that sensors had been placed near Anak Krakatau to better detect activity within the volcano, in hopes of providing a warning of future eruptions.

Indonesian authorities have been roundly criticized for the state of the country's tsunami detection and warning system, which has been largely out of action since at least 2012.

Survivor Bapu Suwarna, 49, told CNN he initially thought the sound of the tsunami was noise from a nearby music concert.

"The sound grew and I even heard crashing sounds," he said. "Seconds later I saw people running from the tsunami wave shouting 'Tsunami! Waves! Waves!'"

"It took only seconds, not minutes, after hearing the thunderous sounds and then the waves hit us. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely request that the government set up an early warning system so people can anticipate an incoming tsunami. I didn't have much time, after the loud sounds were heard."

On Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geological Agency to purchase tsunami detectors "that can provide early warnings to community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Becoming Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH North

Image

Edgewood

Image

Robinson

Image

TH South

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bridal society set to host show

Image

Terre Haute Animal neglect investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?