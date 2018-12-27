Clear

Asia stocks jump after Wall Street's huge rally

The miracle on Wall Street has lifted the gloom in Asian markets.Japan's ...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 12:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 12:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The miracle on Wall Street has lifted the gloom in Asian markets.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 4% in early morning trading Thursday, lifting the index out of the bear market it had entered just two days ago.

Asia

Continents and regions

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

China

East Asia

North America

The Americas

United States

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Stock indexes

Wall Street

Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite posted more modest gains, each rising around 1%.

US stock markets staged a miraculous comeback Wednesday following their worst-ever Christmas Eve. The Dow rose 1,086 points, gaining 5%. The S&P 500 also soared 5%, and the Nasdaq was up 5.8%, pulling out of bear market territory.

Wall Street's remarkable rebound is "a welcome breath of fresh air to Asia investors," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at online broker Oanda.

"This recovery should put to rest the feverish fear mongering that had investors believing the investment world as we know it is coming to an end," he added.

In Japan, energy stocks led the charge, with major oil refiner Showa Shell Seki soaring as much as 9% Thursday. Engineering and energy exploration company Chiyoda Corp. rose as much as 8.6%.

Major Apple (AAPL) supplier Sunny Optical (SNPTF) boosted the rally in Hong Kong, jumping about 4.5%.

Investors are now looking for stocks that have been oversold in the recent rout.

But despite the Nikkei's morning bounce, Jesper Koll, head of Tokyo-based investment fund WisdomTree Japan, advised caution.

"You want to see longer-term players driving up volumes in the afternoon session to assure it's not a one-day-wonder," he said. "I expect real bargain hunters, especially local pension funds, to put money to work in the afternoon session."

Many of the worries that spooked global investors in the first place are still in play, including China's slowing economy, the US-China trade war and the unpredictability surrounding Brexit.

Some unsettling signals from Washington this week made traders fret about the stewardship of the world's biggest economy.

They included President Donald Trump's attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the partial shutdown of the US government and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's unusual statement about the country's banks.

Investors shouldn't rule out more volatility in the days ahead, according to Innes.

"Don't get too comfortable, as discussions regarding the various political and policy questions remain hanging in the balance," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Becoming Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH North

Image

Edgewood

Image

Robinson

Image

TH South

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bridal society set to host show

Image

Terre Haute Animal neglect investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?