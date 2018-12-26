Clear

NYT: Trump's bone spurs diagnosis was a favor

Trump's diagnosis of bone spurs, the reason behind his deferment from Vietnam, was likely a favor to his father Fred Trump, according to a report from the New York Times.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 11:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The daughters of a Queens foot doctor say their late father diagnosed President Donald Trump with bone spurs to help him avoid the Vietnam War draft as a "favor" to his father Fred Trump, according to a new report Wednesday.

Dr. Larry Braunstein, a podiatrist who died in 2007, often told the story of providing Donald Trump with the diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels so he could be exempt from military service, his two daughters -- Dr. Elysa Braunstein and Sharon Kessel -- told the New York Times.

"It was family lore," Elysa Braunstein told the Times, adding that the story was "something we would always discuss" among family and friends.

The Times did not find documentation to help corroborate the family's account, who described themselves as Democrats who dislike Trump, and Elysa Braunstein was unsure whether her father ever examined Donald Trump.

The White House did not return the Times' request for an interview with the President nor respond to questions about his service record.

Dr. Braunstein rented his office in Jamaica, Queens, from Fred Trump in the 1960s, the Times reported, citing records. His two daughters told the Times that their father provided the diagnosis of bone spurs as a courtesy to the elder Trump.

"I know it was a favor," Elysa Braunstein told the newspaper, who added that the "small favor" got her father "access" to Fred Trump.

"If there was anything wrong in the building, my dad would call and (Fred) Trump would take care of it immediately," she told The Times.

Elysa Braunstein also told the newspaper that her father implied that Trump did not have a foot ailment.

In 1968, after receiving four deferments due to education, Donald Trump was diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels at the age of 22, seven years before the Vietnam War ended.

In a 2016 interview with The Times, Trump claimed that a doctor "gave me a letter -- a very strong letter -- on the heels" to provide to draft officials. In the interview, Trump couldn't recall the name of the doctor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Becoming Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridal society set to host show

Image

Terre Haute Animal neglect investigation

Image

Commissioners approve Transcare contract

Image

Food from the heart drive

Image

Loogootee Library update

Image

Indiana School Safety Hub

Image

Honey Creek Mall store set to close

Image

Twas the day after Christmas...what happened all through the stores?

Image

An elf's work is never done

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?