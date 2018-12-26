Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married

Miley Cyrus confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 10:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 10:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in a small ceremony. Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, and dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, were in attendance. Photos from her ceremony surfaced on social media Monday.

Cyrus confirmed the news Wednesday in a series of Instagram posts, including a picture of the couple embracing during the ceremony with the caption "10 years later...".

The couple first met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009 and began dating and even got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement the following year and stayed broken up for three more years.

Cyrus recently spoke about the breakup, saying, "(I) needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she told Billboard. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

Related: Miley Cyrus sings her Liam Hemsworth love story

The stars were spotted hanging out again in 2015, and in 2016, during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Cyrus confirmed that she and Hemsworth were not only back together but engaged. Ever since, they have been rather lowkey about their relationship, but Hemsworth did take to Instagram last year to call Cyrus his "little angel."

They had been living together at their Malibu home, which they lost in the California fires last month. Following the devastating incident, the couple donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation.

Cheers to the new chapter for the happy couple.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Becoming Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridal society set to host show

Image

Terre Haute Animal neglect investigation

Image

Commissioners approve Transcare contract

Image

Food from the heart drive

Image

Loogootee Library update

Image

Indiana School Safety Hub

Image

Honey Creek Mall store set to close

Image

Twas the day after Christmas...what happened all through the stores?

Image

An elf's work is never done

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?