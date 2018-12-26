Clear

Mark Meadows says Trump is still 'very firm' on the wall as shutdown drags on

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies, on Wednesday des...

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 4:12 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies, on Wednesday described Trump's resolve to hold out for $5 billion in border wall funding as "very firm" as the partial government shutdown entered its fifth day.

Having spoken to the President since Saturday, the North Carolina Republican described Democrats as "misreading" Trump if they thought he would compromise on funding for the wall.

Donald Trump

Mark Meadows

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Senate

Legislation

"I can tell you, if they believe this President is going to yield on this particular issue, they're misreading him, misreading the American people," Meadows told CNN's Manu Raju on "Inside Politics."

Negotiations between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration over the President's demands for a border wall have so far not yielded an agreement, and the shutdown will continue until at least Thursday, when the Senate returns to Washington.

Trump is demanding that the bill funding the Department of Homeland Security include $5 billion for the border wall. The House passed a bill that included the funding and declined to take up a Senate-passed plan that would have kept the government open through February 8. The Senate declined to take up the House's bill before the shutdown. Democrats are refusing to include that much funding for the wall in the bill.

Both sides seem entrenched in their opposing stances and it's possible parts of the government could remain closed until the new Congress is seated in the first week of January, when Democrats will take control of the House.

Further illustrating how far apart Democrats and the President are from each other, Meadows said, "I see no evidence that would suggest he would come even close to 1.3" billion dollars in spending for the wall. Meadows added, "I don't see that as a reasonable counteroffer."

Behind the scenes, Meadows said, Trump "was fully engaged up through the Christmas break getting on the phones with different senators and members of Congress trying to find some kind of path forward."

In his own conversations with his Democratic colleagues, Meadows said, "Most of what we've faced is really a wall of sorts with the Democrats."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Clear, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some clouds, warm. High: 48°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Year in review: Top economy stories for 2018

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

First responders spend Christmas away from their families to keep your family safe

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?