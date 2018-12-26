Clear

Government shutdown threatens access to key economic data

Among the many public services that Americans will miss if the partial government shutdown continues beyond ...

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 2:27 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Among the many public services that Americans will miss if the partial government shutdown continues beyond this week, here's a big one: data.

Federal statistical agencies produce a steady stream of reports on how the economy is doing, where investment is flowing, and who the United States is trading with. Starting this week, those updates will slow to a trickle.

Business, economy and trade

International trade

Trade and development

Budget deficits

Economic conditions

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public debt

Public finance

US federal government shutdowns

The Department of Labor is funded through September 2019, so the monthly jobs report scheduled for early January will remain on time. (The 2013 shutdown delayed the jobs report by 18 days.) Indicators like costs and productivity will also be released during a shutdown.

But both the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau, which belong to the Department of Commerce, have ceased providing updates and can only resume after Congress and the White House agree on a deal. The same is true of the Department of Agriculture, which produces data on crop production, prices and sales.

Normally, a delayed release is not a huge problem. But these are not normal times.

The financial markets are swinging wildly, the President is railing against the Federal Reserve, and the Treasury Secretary is holding calls with bankers to make sure they have enough money to keep lending.

"Because we're already experiencing heightened volatility, this just adds another combustible element into the mix," says Joe Brusuelas, chief economist for the consulting firm RSM US.

A data drought would be particularly concerning around international trade, because of the several rounds of tariffs that the economy is still digesting, with another round potentially set to go into effect in March, depending on the outcome of negotiations between Trump and his Chinese counterpart. If economists don't know what effect the trade wars are having, they could be in for a shock when the numbers finally do come in.

This week, the BEA was only scheduled to report on the United States' international investment position for the third quarter. International trade figures for November are scheduled to be released on January 8. The Census Bureau had been planning to report on public pensions for the third quarter and residential sales, with more international trade data.

"The uncertainty tax that we have now mostly has to do with trade," Brusuelas says. "You add a layer of lack of data on top of that, then you start to run into problems."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Clear, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some clouds, warm. High: 48°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Year in review: Top economy stories for 2018

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

First responders spend Christmas away from their families to keep your family safe

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen