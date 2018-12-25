Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Beijing puts human rights lawyer on trial day after Christmas

A high-profile Chinese human rights lawyer detained more than three years ago is facing trial Wednesday, the...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 9:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A high-profile Chinese human rights lawyer detained more than three years ago is facing trial Wednesday, the latest prominent detainee sent to court by the ruling Communist Party over the Christmas period.

Wang Quanzhang was taken into custody in July 2015, one of more than 200 lawyers and activists detained as part of a mass crackdown on human rights defenders across China.

Asia

Beijing

China

Christmas

Continents and regions

Court trials

East Asia

Holidays and observances

Human rights

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Trial and procedure

Wang, known for his advocacy of practitioners of the banned Falun Gong spiritual movement and Christians, is the last lawyer still behind bars as part of the sweep.

China regularly sends high-profile detainees and dissidents to court around the Christmas period, taking advantage of the large absence of the international media and diplomatic community.

Human rights activist Wu Gan was sentenced to eight years in prison on Christmas Day in 2017, while Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo was imprisoned on the same day in 2009.

Wang's trial began on Wednesday morning local time, and is being held behind closed doors due to the nature of the charges. It isn't clear how long the trial will last or when the final sentence will be handed down.

Wang's wife, Li Wenzu, has been campaigning relentlessly for his release ever since her husband's detention. In April she marched from Beijing to Tianjin on foot to "find her husband."

She was one of four spouses of high-profile human rights lawyers who protested against their detention in front of the Supreme People's Court on December 17, publicly shaving their heads in protest as the word "hairlessness" sounds similar to "lawlessness" in Chinese.

Due to the tight control of China's authoritarian government and harsh penalties for protesting, public demonstrations in China over politically sensitive topics are rare.

After security guards stopped her from presenting a letter petitioning for her husband, Li said judges had behaved in a "lawless" manner around Wang's trial.

"It has been almost two years since the case of Wang Quanzhang was filed to the court, but the judges in charge of this case have been avoiding meeting us, and our lawyer is not allowed to see the court paper," she said at the protest.

"This case has been endlessly delayed ... so I came here today to ask the Supreme Court to fulfill its responsibility of supervising and to correct the subordinate court's unlawful behaviors."

Li was also visited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her last visit to China in May.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

First responders spend Christmas away from their families to keep your family safe

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

Image

Last Minute Shopping for Christmas

Image

Judge dismisses "pay-to-play" lawsuit against Terre Haute

Image

Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen