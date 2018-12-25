Clear

Queen: Respect differences of others

Queen Elizabeth II gives her annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The UK monarch has remained carefully and deliberately neutral on all political matters in her 66 years on the throne.

But in her Christmas message this year, three months before Britain is due to leave the European Union amid deep political divisions, Queen Elizabeth II appeals for people to show more respect to those with opposing views.

"Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding," the Queen said.

The 92-year-old also argues that the Christian message of "peace on earth and goodwill to all" is timeless, and "needed as much as ever."

While the Queen never wavers from her politically neutral stance -- she does not mention Brexit directly -- her message ended a year in which the divisions over the issue have widened.

It also comes at a time when national populists surge across Europe and as US President Donald Trump continues to sow division for political gain.

The message features Queen Elizabeth II sitting at a desk in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, with a black-and-white photograph of her, Prince Philip and Prince Charles as a baby.

She appears in an ivory silk dress designed by Angela Kelly and a yellow gold brooch with carved ruby and diamond embellishments designed by Andrew Grima -- which was a gift from The Duke of Edinburgh in 1966.

The monarch also mentioned the royal weddings and births that have taken place this year.

"It's been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon," she said. "It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied."

Referencing the Christmas story, the Queen said it retained its appeal.

"I believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone; it's needed as much as ever.

In last year's address, Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
A Little Rain/Snow Mix Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

Image

Last Minute Shopping for Christmas

Image

Judge dismisses "pay-to-play" lawsuit against Terre Haute

Image

Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Sunny, mild. High: 42°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen