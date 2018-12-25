Clear

Trump: Democratic oversight of my administration could amount to 'presidential harassment'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Democratic attempts at oversight in the coming Congress could amoun...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Democratic attempts at oversight in the coming Congress could amount to "presidential harassment."

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump again denied any collusion between his team and Russia when he was questioned about the investigative powers Democrats will assume come January.

"It's probably presidential harassment and we know how to handle that. I know how to handle that better than anybody," Trump said.

"There's been no collusion, after two years," he added.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has yet to issue a final determination on the extent of connections between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 election.

"You're talking about millions and millions and millions of dollars of wasted money," Trump said. "There's been absolutely no collusion. But there has been a lot of collusion by the Democrats, with Russia and a lot of other people that maybe they shouldn't have been dealing with, including very dishonest people."

He didn't detail what he meant.

Trump later criticized Democrats for hailing former FBI Director James Comey after the President fired him in May 2017. In an unprompted screed against Comey, Trump said Democrats wanted Comey fired but then criticized Trump for dismissing him.

"Everybody hated Comey, they thought he did a horrible job. The Democrats hated him. They were calling for his resignation. They were calling for his firing," Trump said.

Some Democrats faulted Comey for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. Later, Trump's firing of Comey was viewed by many Democrats as a way to short-circuit the FBI's investigation into Russian election meddling.

"Once I fired him, everybody said, 'Oh, why did you fire him, why did you fire him?'" Trump said, comparing the situation to Democrats' lack of support for his border wall.

"It's a disgrace, what's happening in our country," Trump fumed, seated behind the Resolute Desk. "But other than that, I wish everybody a very merry Christmas."

This story has been updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
A Little Rain/Snow Mix Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

Image

Last Minute Shopping for Christmas

Image

Judge dismisses "pay-to-play" lawsuit against Terre Haute

Image

Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Sunny, mild. High: 42°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen