Clear

Trump says he has confidence in Mnuchin

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he remains confident in his treasury secretary, a day after markets tanked on fears about the Federal Reserve and a peculiar call between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and bank CEOs.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he remains confident in his treasury secretary, a day after markets tanked on fears about the Federal Reserve and a peculiar call between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and bank CEOs.

"Yes I do," Trump said when asked whether he had confidence in Mnuchin. "Very talented, very smart person."

Still, Trump repeated his belief the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates too quickly, blaming the decision on a booming economy.

"They're raising interest rates too fast," he said in the Oval Office after a Christmas Day phone call with US troops. "They think the economy is so good but I think that they will get it pretty soon, I really do."

"The fact is the economy is doing so well they're raising interest rates," he said.

Trump said he remained confident in American firms, and indicated investors should not fear the markets.

"I have great confidence in our companies. They're doing very well," he said. "I think its a tremendous opportunity to buy. Really a great opportunity to buy."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
A Little Rain/Snow Mix Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

Image

Last Minute Shopping for Christmas

Image

Judge dismisses "pay-to-play" lawsuit against Terre Haute

Image

Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Sunny, mild. High: 42°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen