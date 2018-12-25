2018, GIF-wrapped: Top political moments of the year

During his eulogy for former President George H.W. Bush, former Senator Alan Simpson emphasized the the importance of a good laugh. "Humor is the universal solvent against the abrasive elements of life. That's what humor is," Simpson said.

Grab your list of bad things that have happened this year. Toss it out for a minute. Look back on some of the lighter times -- the best mistakes, awkward interactions and pleasant moments -- that have happened in politics this year.

Like Sen. Tammy Duckworth's adorable baby, Maile! The Senate even made changes to the rules so that now children under age 1 can be on the floor.

You didn't think the House would let the Senate have all the fun, did you? Look at this adorable toddler doing what he undoubtedly does best (toddle) behind Rep. Steny Hoyer.

You didn't think there'd be only two children on this recap, did you? Oh no. This joy-fueled, child-driven DeLorean is nowhere near 88 mph. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos showed she's in touch with the youth by fist bumping a little girl who might have been wondering if a fist bump is an older, even less-cool dab. (It is.)

I saved the best kid moment for last. This has everything: Awkwardness. A cute attempt to cover up awkwardness. A hug/resolution. I love a GIF with payoff.

We also got to see some light moments between adults. Like this one between Rep. Joe Crowley and Rep. Jim Clyburn during President Trump's State of the Union. Snaps for everyone -- we're almost done with 2018!

No matter how many times I watch this GIF, I still can't get over it. President Trump said the quiet part out loud when he told reporters that he was brushing dandruff off French President Emmanuel Macron's shoulder.

President Trump wasn't the only member of his family making new friends. During a visit to the Johnson Space Center, Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and adviser, high-fived a spacesuit.

This odd gift delivery from Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Trump went down as one of the weirdest moments of 2018. It may have had a transmitter chip in it. It may have been re-gifted to Barron. It was definitely not the right kind of ball if Putin was trying to drive home the "ball is in your court" metaphor...

He might be retiring, but Sen. Orrin Hatch won 2018. Google accidentally listed him as dead, and he had fun with it. Then there was this moment, where he grabbed his invisible glasses off his face. He also had fun with that. Sen. Hatch might have had the most fun out of everyone all year.

Are you exhausted? I'm exhausted. Are you friends with the founder of MyPillow? President Trump is friendly with the founder of MyPillow. Use this GIF as a reminder to get more sleep in 2019.

Just like actor Gerard Butler in the Pentagon briefing room, humor might seem out of place these days. But it's an important element of any look back at any year. And a crucial one in breaking down all the abrasiveness we've seen in politics this year.

And that's a wrap of a year that, turns out, wasn't all that bad.