Five killed after hijacked bus drives into pedestrians in China

Five people have been killed after a hijacked bus drove into pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese city of...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 7:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Five people have been killed after a hijacked bus drove into pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province, authorities said Tuesday.

Police have detained a man with a knife at the scene and are currently investigating the incident, the Longyan City government office said.

Twenty-one others were injured in the attack, which took place at 3.20 p.m. local time Tuesday.

No motive has been given by authorities at this time.

