Clear

Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 7:14 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 7:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing one person, an eyewitness told CNN.

One of the two gunmen is believed to have been killed after an explosion was heard in the top floor of the building, politician Guma El-Gamaty who was in the area said.

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Libya

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Shootings

State departments and diplomatic services

Tripoli

10 others were injured in the morning attack, the Health Ministry said.

Gunfire was exchanged with the guards outside the building while one of the gunmen is believed to have gone to the top floor where the explosion was heard, Gamaty added.

Related: Week of chaos a reminder that Libya is still broken

"The top floor was totally engulfed in fire; you can still see smoke coming from the building," he said.

Gamaty added that emergency services and security forces are on the ground dealing with the situation, which he believed was under control.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
A Little Rain/Snow Mix Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

Image

Last Minute Shopping for Christmas

Image

Judge dismisses "pay-to-play" lawsuit against Terre Haute

Image

Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Sunny, mild. High: 42°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute business owners share thoughts regarding new jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen