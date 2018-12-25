Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing one person, an eyewitness told CNN.
One of the two gunmen is believed to have been killed after an explosion was heard in the top floor of the building, politician Guma El-Gamaty who was in the area said.
10 others were injured in the morning attack, the Health Ministry said.
Gunfire was exchanged with the guards outside the building while one of the gunmen is believed to have gone to the top floor where the explosion was heard, Gamaty added.
Related: Week of chaos a reminder that Libya is still broken
"The top floor was totally engulfed in fire; you can still see smoke coming from the building," he said.
Gamaty added that emergency services and security forces are on the ground dealing with the situation, which he believed was under control.
