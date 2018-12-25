Clear

Outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown issues Christmas Eve pardons and commutations

California Gov. Jerry Brown continued his Christmas tradition of dispensing second chances to convicted felo...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 12:50 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 12:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California Gov. Jerry Brown continued his Christmas tradition of dispensing second chances to convicted felons, issuing 143 pardons and 131 commutations on Monday.

In one of his last acts as governor, Brown also ordered new testing of evidence in a high-profile, 1983 quadruple murder for which inmate Kevin Cooper and others have maintained that he was framed.

Amnesty and pardons

California

Christmas

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Holidays and observances

Jerry Brown

Law and legal system

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Cooper was convicted of killing Doug and Peggy Ryen, their daughter Jessica and 11-year-old Chris Hughes.

The outgoing governor has now granted 1,332 pardons and 283 commutations during the last eight years -- the most of any governor in modern state history, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

During his 1975 to 1983 gubernatorial stint, the paper reported, Brown pardoned 404 inmates and granted one commutation.

The governor leaves office next month.

Brown's pardons on Monday included Cambodian and Honduran immigrants facing deportation, according to published reports.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Brown last March when the Democratic governor issued 56 pardons and 14 commutations, including five pardons to immigrants facing deportation orders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
A Little Rain/Snow Mix Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

Image

Last Minute Shopping for Christmas

Image

Judge dismisses "pay-to-play" lawsuit against Terre Haute

Image

Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Sunny, mild. High: 42°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute business owners share thoughts regarding new jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen