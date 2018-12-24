Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Dec. 24, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- In a shortened session, alarmed investors sent US stocks plunging more than 650 points after the Trump administration sent out confusing signals about the economy.

-- Patrick Shanahan, Trump's acting secretary of defense, will lead the government's largest and most complex agency with no foreign policy or military experience.

-- At least 373 people have died from a tsunami which struck Indonesia's coastline without warning Saturday night.

-- Israel will hold early elections in April after Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition struggled to govern with a razor-thin majority.

-- Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg says he plans to attend Harvard in fall 2019.

-- LeBron James has apologized for a caption he posted on Instagram that included the phrase "getting that Jewish money."

-- Pete Davidson was spotted at a Machine Gun Kelly show on Saturday, one week after his troubling Instagram post left friends and fans worried for the "SNL" star's health.

-- There may be a partial government shutdown, but that hasn't kept the North American Aerospace Defense Command from tracking Santa's arrival.

