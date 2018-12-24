Clear

Pacers star Victor Oladipo surprises domestic violence survivor with car

When Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award at the end of last season, ...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award at the end of last season, he was given a Kia.

On Sunday, he gave the car to Renita Hills, a survivor of domestic violence.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Domestic violence

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

Basketball

Indiana Pacers

NBA

NBA Central Division

NBA Eastern Conference

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

"I've heard part of your story, and I think you're an inspiration to so many people -- and you're a survivor," Oladipo said in a video, which was shown on the center scoreboard at the Pacers home game against the Washington Wizards at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I love giving back to the community of Indianapolis. So, surprise! This car is actually for you."

Boomer, the Pacers mascot, gave a visibly stunned Hills the keys.

"In that moment, I thought I was going to melt into my shoes," Hills told CNN affiliate WISH.

Hills works as an advocate with the Julian Center, which supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Indiana. While she had been experiencing some recent car trouble herself, Hills said she had been told she would be receiving the car on behalf of someone too shy to be part of the ceremony.

"It was absolutely amazing," Hills told WISH. "Very humbling."

