ICE drops off large group of migrants at El Paso bus terminal, police say

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers dropped off more than 200 undocumented immigrants outside a Greyhound bus terminal in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday night without an apparent plan for housing them, according to Sgt. Robert Gomez, spokesman with the El Paso Police Department.

Police were first notified of the crowd at about 8 p.m. by officials at the bus terminal, who said individuals were trying to board buses without tickets.

"All of a sudden a bunch of people show up; ICE drops them off," said Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker. "We weren't expecting it. We are not given prior notice."

The waiting area at the bus terminal is small, Gomez said, and many people were left standing outside in the cold. He said the group of 211 undocumented immigrants included some families and small children.

Four buses later arrived for people to board and stay warm, he said.

"We weren't going to put 200 people on the streets of El Paso on a cold night. We wouldn't do that," Gomez said.

Authorities found housing for the migrants, including at a hotel and a nearby Catholic school, Gomez said.

CNN has reached out to ICE for additional details.