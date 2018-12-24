Pete Davidson steps out for a concert following unsettling social media post

Just one week following Pete Davidson's troubling Instagram post, he was spotted attending the concert of his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly.
Davidson was photographed at Saturday's show, which was held at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.
Kelly was one of the first to jump into action after Davidson posted and later deleted an Instagram message that implied he was losing his will to live.
Davidson's alarming note came right around the time he was rehearsing for the December 15 episode of "Saturday Night Live." The NYPD confirmed to CNN that they met with the comedian following calls for a wellness check.
Reps for Davidson and "SNL" declined to comment.
Kelly, who stars alongside Davidson in the upcoming movie "Big Time Adolescence," tweeted shortly after the post that he was getting on a plane to fly to New York to check on Davidson.
Following "SNL," Davidson and Kelly were spotted outside NBC's 30 Rock building.
Davidson has been open about his struggles with mental health, in part, he has said, to help others who may face similar challenges.
