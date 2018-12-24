Christina El Moussa marries Ant Anstead in surprise wedding

Christmas came early for Christina El Moussa.

The star of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" married Ant Anstead, host of the car series "Wheeler Dealers," over the weekend at their Newport Beach, California home.

Families and children Society Weddings and engagements

The two told their 70 guests they would be watching the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and surprised them by exchanging vows.

El Moussa was previously married to Tarek El Moussa. The two split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. They are parents to two children Taylor, 8, and 3-year-old, Braden.

Anstead has two children of his own, Amelie, 15 and 12-year-old Archie.

Moussa announced over the summer that she will host her own design show on HGTV, "Christina on the Coast." The show will follow her as she renovates her new home and helps other homeowners makeover their own properties.

The show is expected to air sometime in 2019.