Israel set for early elections as coalition decides to dissolve Knesset

The leaders of Israel's coalition government decided on Monday to dissolve the Knesset and hold early electi...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 9:53 AM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The leaders of Israel's coalition government decided on Monday to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections in April, seven months earlier than required by law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition has been struggling to govern with a razor-thin majority.

A spokesman for Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the Jewish Home party, said the Knesset would vote on Wednesday to dissolve.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to speak live soon.

Netanyahu is currently in his fourth term as Prime Minister. A national election was required under Israeli law to be held by November 2019.

More details soon...

