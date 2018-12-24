Weekend in Sport: Real Betis fans spread Christmas cheer, Mikaela Shiffrin makes history

With Christmas fast approaching, there was plenty of festive cheer this weekend -- not least at Real Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin -- while Mikaela Shiffrin capped a stunning year with yet another piece of history. Here's your Monday sporting roundup.

Real Betis fans donate thousands of cuddly toys

Mikaela Shiffrin Sports figures Stephen Curry Christmas Football (Soccer) Holidays and observances La Liga Real Betis Sports and recreation Sports fans Sports organizations and teams Mauricio Pochettino

Thanks to the generosity and kindheartedness of Real Betis fans, hundreds of disadvantaged children will be able to enjoy some Christmas spirit.

At half-time of Betis' La Liga match against Eibar on Saturday, fans donated thousands of cuddly toys for charity by hurling them from the stands.

Following a pre-game appeal by the club, teddy bears and other stuffed animals were collected to be distributed to poor families in the area.

More than 49,000 fans were in attendance to watch the 1-1 draw which leaves Betis sixth in La Liga.

Mikaela Shiffrin shines again

American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin made yet another piece of history at Saturday's slalom at Courchevel, France.

The 23-year-old secured a women's record-equaling 35th World Cup victory in the discipline, taking her tally to 50 overall.

She becomes the youngest of the eight skiers to win 50 World Cup titles across all disciplines, a list led by legend Ingemar Stenmark on 86.

For context, Shiffrin equaled the record of her childhood hero Marlies Schild, who won the last of her 35 World Cup slalom titles at the age of 32. Shiffrin doesn't even turn 24 until March.

It was her seventh win in only 11 races this season, extending her lead at the top of the standings to a daunting 501 points.

Steph Curry sinks the Clippers

Steph Curry scored 42 points as the Golden State Warriors sunk the LA Clippers, equaling his second highest scoring performance of the season.

After surrendering a 103-94 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Curry hit a lay-up with just 0.5 seconds remaining to give the Warriors narrow 129-127 victory.

Tobias Harris missed a hopeful final shot to give Curry and Co. their eighth victory in 10 games.

Patriots set new record

The New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 24-12 on Sunday to become the first franchise in NFL history to win 10 straight AFC East titles.

The title was secured after nearest rival the Miami Dolphins lost 17-7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Victory also means the Patriots become the first team in NFL history to earn 10 straight playoff appearances.

Since Tom Brady became the starting quarterback in 2001, New England has won 16 of 18 division titles.

Spurs hit Everton for six

A stunning Tottenham Hotspur performance saw Mauricio Pochettino's rampaging team fire six goals past a hapless Everton.

With speculation surrounding Pochettino's future at Spurs -- the Argentine is reportedly No. 1 on Manchester United list to replace Jose Mourinho -- three first-half goals saw the away side come from behind to lead 3-1.

Gylfi Sigurdsson pulled one back just minutes after Christian Eriksen had made it 4-1, before Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored their second goals to secure a huge win.

Pochettino is a man who believes in destiny and on his 26th wedding anniversary, told the BBC the 2-6 victory was a present for Mrs. Pochettino.