Clear

World's first Pusheen cafe opening in Singapore

Move over, ...

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 8:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Move over, Hello Kitty.

Pusheen, the chubby gray tabby who can often be found in stuffed animal or emoji form, is about to take a more three-dimensional shape.

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cafes and delis

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Singapore

Southeast Asia

Sweets and desserts

A Pusheen pop-up cafe is due to open in Singapore in January 2019.

Claire Belton, the American artist and illustrator who first created the Pusheen character for an online comic strip in 2010, is working on the project. The Pusheen character is based on her own cat, who has the same name.

Belton is handling the interiors for the cafe, and food Instagrammer Little Miss Bento is collaborating on the Pusheen-themed menu, which includes main dishes (a gray rice Pusheen sleeping on a bed of vegetables), sweets (Pusheen-branded macarons, cupcakes, cookies and cakes) and drinks (lattes and hot cocoas with Pusheen's face on them, plenty of pink drinks with foamy clouds on top).

What else to expect? Plenty of pastels, balloons, hashtags galore and some treats that seem positively designed for Instagram fame. For example, a Pusheen-shaped ball that opens to reveal sweets inside when you "melt" it with a drizzle of steamed milk -- much cooler than finding a prize at the bottom of a box of cereal.

In addition to sweets and surprises, the pop-up will also have a store with Pusheen-branded merchandise you can't get anywhere else. There's no specific end date for the pop-up, but the management team estimates it will close down "sometime in March."

One thing there will not be, though? Cats.

However, if you can't make it to Singapore, don't lose heart.

Belton's Pusheen empire has expanded to include a book, "I Am Pusheen The Cat," that gives inside info about the feline (her birthday is February 18, which makes her an Aquarius), plus coloring books, clothes, household goods, stickers, blankets and more.

And if you are in Singapore this spring, there's plenty more going on in the city-state. Singapore's Changi Airport, consistently rated as one of the world's best, is currently paying host to an interactive Harry Potter-themed exhibit timed to the opening of the latest Potterverse film, "The Crimes of Grindelwald," which stars Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp.

The exhibit includes full-size replicas of set pieces from the series, like Diagon Alley, the Whomping Willow and Honeyduke's Sweet Shop.

On top of that, Singapore is celebrating its 200th anniversary as a modern state in 2019, and there will be celebrations all over the country.

The iconic Raffles Hotel, where the Singapore Sling cocktail was invented, will reopen after renovations, and attractions like National Gallery of Singapore and Gardens by the Bay will host exhibitions highlighting national history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations