Help Indonesia tsunami victims

A massive ...

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 2:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A massive tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least 222 people and injuring hundreds more, only months after an earthquake in October left thousands dead in the region.

Without warning, a wall of water tore through the coastline of west Java and Sumatra, flattening whole communities and leaving despair and destruction in its wake.

Relief teams are on the ground aiding authorities to find the missing, clear debris and provide basic needs.

The tsunami appears to have been triggered by a combination of underwater landslides caused by the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano in the Sunda Strait that lies between the islands of Java and Sumatra.

You can help aid groups listed here: Take Action.

