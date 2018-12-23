Clear

Beto O'Rourke: 'What's happening now is part of a larger threat to us all'

Outgoing Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke issued a pointed warning about what he sees as the threat President D...

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Outgoing Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke issued a pointed warning about what he sees as the threat President Donald Trump poses to American democracy, writing that "what's happening now is part of a larger threat to us all."

In a statement sent to supporters Saturday night, O'Rourke, who lost his bid for a Texas Senate seat in November's election and is being viewed as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, outlined his concerns for the country on the first full day of a government shutdown that began at midnight Saturday.

2020 Presidential election

Beto O'Rourke

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

"(Perhaps) the President calculates that by adding to the blizzard of bizarre behavior over the last two years and shutting down the government at Christmas, while his own party still controls each branch of it, the institutions that we need for our democracy to function (and to ensure no man is above the law) will be overwhelmed," he wrote.

"But my concern for the country goes beyond the immediate pain and dysfunction that this shutdown will cause. Beyond even ensuring that this President is held accountable. What's happening now is part of a larger threat to us all," the statement read.

O'Rourke went on to list the things that Trump has done since taking office in 2017 that he sees as antithetical to American ideals, including the travel ban and the administration's child separation policy.

"If there were ever a man to exploit this precarious moment for our country and our form of government, it's Trump," he wrote, adding that America is "at risk of losing those things that make us special, unique, exceptional..."

In the first CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, 11% of likely caucusgoers in Iowa -- a key 2020 state -- ranked O'Rourke as their first choice.

Last month, he told supporters that he and his wife "will think about what we can do next to contribute to the best of our ability to this community" when reporters asked him about a 2020 run. Before the midterms, O'Rourke said he would not run for president.

"Running for Senate, I was 100% focused on our campaign, winning that race, and then serving the next six years in the United States Senate. That was 100% of our focus," O'Rourke said in November. "Now that that is no longer possible, you know, we're thinking through a number of things. Amy and I made a decision not to rule anything out."

On Saturday, O'Rourke again emphasized the importance of the larger community at hand, calling on Americans to "put country over party."

"Prove that our system of government -- whatever its problems -- is still the best thing under the sun. It's action vs. distraction. One will save our democracy, the other will lead to its end," O'Rourke wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools